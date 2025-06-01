MP bus tragedy that killed over 60: Rewa court acquits all three accused 19 years later

Rewa, Jun 1 (PTI) A court in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh gave "benefit of doubt" and acquitted three persons in connection with the 2006 Govindgarh bus tragedy in which more than 60 occupants of the vehicle were killed.

On October 19, 2006, the bus with registration number MKA 3163 plunged into Govindgarh pond when it was on its way to Rewa from Jigna. Among those killed was the driver.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Panna Nagesh on Friday acquitted Ajay Pratap Singh (52), Ramesh Tiwari (42) and Shriniwas Tiwari (60), the owner and conductors of the bus, due to lack of evidence.

The court observed that it could not be proved with the prosecution's evidence that the bus was being driven rashly and recklessly at the time of the incident.

Furthermore, the driver of the bus too had died in the accident, the court pointed out.

"Under these circumstances, it could not be found that the accused had any role in running the bus without registration on the day of the accident," the court said while acquitting the trio under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.

Their lawyer Rajiv Singh Shera said the prosecution failed to prove whether the bus had valid fitness and permit documents.

"As a result, the court acquitted the owner and conductors," he said. PTI COR LAL BNM