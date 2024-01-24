MP businessman gets threatening voice message from man claiming to be gangster Bishnoi

Indore, Jan 24 (PTI) A man claiming to be jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent a threatening voice message to an Indore-based businessman, leading the police to file a criminal case on Wednesday, an official said.

The businessman, Amardip Singh Aulukh, who also claims to be a BJP worker, said he received the threating message on January 19, but filed a police complaint on Wednesday.

"We have received a complaint from Amardip Aulukh regarding a voice message received by him. In the 36-second-long voice message, the caller is introducing himself as (jailed gangster) Lawrence Bishnoi and threatening the complainant," crime branch police station in-charge Jitendra Chouhan said.

On the basis of the complaint and the voice message, the police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) against the unidentified person, he said.

The police official said an investigation was underway and authenticity of the voice message was being ascertained.

Aulukh, a resident of the Bicholi Hapsi area in Indore, told media persons, "I have complained to the crime branch about a voice message I received on January 19 during midnight hours after I did not respond to a call from a mobile number with the UK calling code. The crime branch and the Special Task Force are looking into my complaint." Aulukh said he is an active member of the ruling BJP currently working on booth expansion in one of the assembly segments in Indore and also runs a business of tiles in the city. PTI COR ADU RSY