MP bypoll: Cong guarantee of corruption, BJP works for people's welfare, says Tomar

Sheopur (MP), Nov 8 (PTI) The Congress is a guarantee of corruption, dynastic politics and appeasement, while the BJP works for the welfare of the poor and development, Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday.

Advertisment

He was addressing meetings in Vijaypur assembly seat, where a bypoll is scheduled on November 13. The Vijaypur seat fell vacant after Ramniwas Rawat resigned as a Congress MLA and joined the ruling BJP before this year's Lok Sabha elections. He is currently state forest minister.

"The Congress is a guarantee of corruption, dynastic politics and appeasement. When it was in power under Kamal Nath, the party had turned Vallabh Bhawan (state secretariat) into a den of middlemen. The BJP is the only party which works for the welfare of the poor and development," Tomar said.

"Before 2003, MP was called BIMARU (laggard) state. But after the BJP came to power, prosperity and happiness has come to the state. We have to ensure the region's development by ensuring Rawat's win. He is riding the vehicle of development. People should not fall prey to the Congress' loot express," the assembly speaker said.

Advertisment

Rawat was Congress MLA from Vijaypur in 1990, 1993, 2003, 2008, 2013 and 2023. PTI MAS BNM