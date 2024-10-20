MP bypolls: Never aspired for ticket from Budhni, says Chouhan’s son Kartikeya

Bhopal, Oct 20 (PTI) Kartikeya Chouhan, son of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Sunday said that he never aspired for the ticket from Budhni assembly seat, which his father represented before moving to the Centre.

The BJP on Saturday announced the candidature of former MP Ramakant Bhargava for the Budhni seat and ex-Congress leader Ramniwas Rawat for Vijaypur in the upcoming assembly bypolls in the state.

The bye election to the Budhni assembly seat was necessitated following the resignation of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who won from the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat earlier this year and became a Union minister.

Kartikeya was among the contenders for the ticket from Budhni, a seat represented by his father for five consecutive terms since 2006.

Asked about Bhargava’s nomination, Kartikeya said that there is a double-engine government in MP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Mohan Yadav. When the ticket is given to Bhargava, it becomes a ‘triple engine’ as he is a senior and experienced leader, he said.

“It is appropriate to field him (Bhargava). We have contested several elections under his leadership, even before my birth. He is an experienced leader,” Kartikeya said.

The ex-CM’s elder son said there are many leaders in Budhni who are more deserving. They will also be happy with the announcement of Bhargava’s candidature, he said. Union minister Chouhan has another son.

“As far as the inclusion of my name in the panel of candidates is concerned, I have never worked with the intention of a ticket. I don't need a ticket to reach out to the people of Budhni. I have worked as a common worker for them, for party and ideology,” he said.

According to Kartikeya, individual desire has no meaning as ideology keeps BJP workers together.

“Nothing could be a bigger fortune for me than having the party workers put forward my name. It’s enough for me. I promise that the way elections have been fought in Budhni under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, it will be the same this time. We will fight together and win,” he said.

Kartikeya said he would campaign for Bhargava like he used to do for his father.

The bypolls in Budhni and Vijaypur assembly constituencies in Sehore and Sheopur districts, respectively, will be held on November 13 and votes will be counted on November 23. PTI ADU NR