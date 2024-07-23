MP cabinet approves amendments to IT policy, announces concessions

Bhopal, Jul 23 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved amendments in the Information Technology Policy-2023, which will provide several benefits to companies setting up their business in the state.

Amendments to the Madhya Pradesh IT, ITES (Information Technology Enabled Services) and ESDM (Electronics System Design & Manufacturing) Investment Promotion Policy-2023 were approved during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

"The cabinet has approved amendments to the MP IT, ITES and ESDM Investment Promotion Policy-2023 to encourage investment in the state," an official said.

As per the amendments, eligible investor units can avail of benefits such as single window clearance, capital expenditure and rent assistance, land at affordable rates, stamp duty exemption, marketing and quality control assistance.

The official said guidelines have been issued for implementation of the policy.

State Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said the policy was brought in to boost employment opportunities in the state.

"We studied the IT policies of various states in the country and developed it for Madhya Pradesh to attract investment and generate employment opportunities. We want more investment in the IT sector," he said. PTI ADU ARU