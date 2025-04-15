MP cabinet approves clubbing of farmers' schemes

Bhopal, Apr 15 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal for the "Krishak Kalyan Mission," which aims to bring farmers' welfare schemes under one umbrella.

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in principle approval was granted for the Krishak Kalyan Mission (KKM).

This initiative consolidates schemes implemented by the Department of Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development, Department of Horticulture and Food Processing, the Department of Fisheries, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy, the Department of Cooperatives, and the Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection.

The goal is to ensure coordinated development for farmers across the state, an official stated.

The mission's objectives include increasing farmers' income, promoting climate-friendly agriculture, adopting sustainable practices, preserving biodiversity and traditional agricultural knowledge, ensuring nutrition and food security, and guaranteeing fair prices for farmers' produce.

The Chief Minister will serve as the president of the general assembly of the Mission, while the Chief Secretary will head the executive committee for implementation. At the district level, the mission will be implemented under the chairmanship of the collector, the official added.

The official said Madhya Pradesh has made remarkable progress in the agriculture sector.

Agricultural productivity (kilograms per hectare) rose from 1,195 in 2002-2003 to 2,393 in 2024—a 200 per cent increase. Crop production (lakh metric tons) surged by 323 per cent, from 224 in 2002-2003 to 723 in 2024. The agricultural growth rate climbed from 3 per cent in 2002-2003 to 9.8 per cent in 2024.

Simultaneously, the agriculture budget increased from Rs 600 crore in 2002-2003 to Rs 27,050 crore in 2024. The contribution of the agriculture sector in Madhya Pradesh is 39 per cent of the state's GDP, the official said. PTI ADU NSK