MP cabinet approves consultancy fee for Ujjain-Indore metro project

Bhopal, Aug 26 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a consultancy fee of Rs 9 lakh per km for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for preparing a Detailed Project Report for the Ujjain-Indore metro project.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, an official said.

The DPR is to be prepared for the metro line between Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Ujjain to Lavkush Chauraha, Indore in the first phase and that between Lavkush Chauraha and Pithampur in the second phase.

The cabinet also approved the purchase of 25,000 tablets for Rs 75 crore for e-Vivechana app under a Rs 102.88 crore plan for the implementation and operation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS) project.

The total approved amount for the revised/extended (CCTNS) scheme was Rs 177.87 crore, the official said.

The CCTNS project has been approved for all the police stations in the state since 2012.

The cabinet also approved 610 new posts under the Directorate of Public Prosecution to ensure effective implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, smooth functioning of the criminal justice administration and availability of prosecutors as per the principle of "one prosecutor per court".

As many as 185 posts of additional public prosecutors, 255 posts of additional district prosecution officers, 100 posts of assistant district prosecution officers and 70 posts of supporting staff have been created in the Prosecution Directorate, the official said.

Approximately Rs 60 crore will be spent on the creation of these posts in three years, the official added. PTI MAS KRK