MP cabinet approves implementation of PM-JANMAN in 23 districts

Bhopal, Jan 17 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved the implementation of PM-JANMAN which aims to provide pucca houses, piped water supply, and roads, especially for the social and economic welfare of vulnerable tribal groups.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), schemes will be implemented in 23 districts in MP.

The PM-JANMAN was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Jharkhand's Khunti.

"The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, approved PM-JANMAN, which was launched especially for the social and economic welfare of vulnerable tribal groups," an official said.

Under PM-JANMAN, the construction of new Anganwadi centres, hostels, multi-purpose centres, roads and houses will be carried out in 23 districts in special backward tribal areas in the state, he said.

New centres will be opened in isolated villages in areas with vulnerable tribal groups with a population of 100 or more and where Anganwadi centres do not exist, the official said.

Several other projects, including the construction of hostels, roads, and houses for such areas were also approved by the council of ministers on Wednesday.

The cabinet also approved an amendment to the Madhya Pradesh Medical Education (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules 2023. PTI ADU NSK