MP cabinet approves proposal to hike MSP for soybean amid Cong's Kisan Nyay Yatra

Bhopal, Sep 10 (PTI) With the Congress kicking off its Kisan Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, the state cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to increase the minimum support price for soybean to Rs 4,800 per quintal and sent the same to the Centre for approval.

Earlier in the day, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Centre has already cleared proposals of three states, including Maharashtra, and will take up Madhya Pradesh's proposal on priority.

Talking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, State Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav proposed an increase in the MSP for soybean to Rs 4,800 per quintal, and the cabinet approved the proposal.

There is good soybean produce in the state, but farmers have not been getting the right price, he said, adding that the current price was at Rs 4,000 per quintal.

The proposal would be sent to the Centre for approval, the minister said.

Chouhan, speaking to reporters earlier in the day, said the Centre is committed to purchasing soybean at the MSP.

He said three states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka, had demanded the purchase of soybean, and they were granted permission under the Centre's price support scheme (PSS).

"We are in contact with the state government. There are two schemes under which the state government can purchase soybean. We will grant the permission immediately," Chouhan said.

It is the Narendra Modi government's priority to provide a right price to farmers, he said.

"I want to assure farmers of Madhya Pradesh and other states that the Centre will give immediate permission as per proposals of the state government," Chouhan said.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Jitu Patwari kicked off the Kisan Nyay Yatra from Mandsaur and other districts to protest against the BJP-led state government for not fulfilling the promises it made to farmers.

Talking to reporters at Mandsaur, Patwari said Prime Minister Modi had promised to bring a law to ensuring MSP, but it was not introduced.

"Shivraj ji earlier lied to the people of Madhya Pradesh, and he is now doing same with people of the country," the Congress leader alleged.

He further questioned if MSP on soybean was given for Maharashtra, why not in Madhya Pradesh?