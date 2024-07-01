MP cabinet approves renaming vice chancellor post to Kulguru

Bhopal, Jul 1 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved a proposal to rename the post of Vice-Chancellor (Kulpati) of universities to "Kulguru".

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated the move connects us with our sanskriti (culture) and Guru Parampara (tradition).

The state cabinet gave the nod to amend the relevant act to rename the vice-chancellor post, an official said.

Yadav stated that all university vice-chancellors in the state will now be referred to as Kulgurus.

"This decision is significant as we will celebrate Guru Purnima this month, and addressing vice-chancellors as Kulgurus aligns with our cultural traditions," Yadav said.

He stated that several states have shown interest in this proposal and have requested copies of it. "This renaming connects us with the Guru Parampara," he added.

Yadav noted that the term Kulpati occasionally posed challenges, especially for women in the position, as it could be awkward for them to refer to their spouses as husbands of "Kulpatis".

Previously serving as the higher education minister under former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Yadav had initially proposed renaming the vice-chancellor designation to Kulguru, but the plan had not come to fruition until now. PTI ADU MAS NSK