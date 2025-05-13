MP cabinet approves scheme for wild elephant management

Bhopal, May 13 (PTI) In a bid to reduce human-elephant conflict and effective management of wild pachyderms, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a scheme involving the construction of various structures, training villagers, and strengthening relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The Rs 47.11 crore scheme outlay will be utilised till 2027, also covering the last two years and the current financial year.

"The council of ministers chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has granted an in-principle approval of Rs 47.11 crore for four years (from 2023-24 to 2026-27) including FY 2025-26 and year 2026-27 for reducing human-elephant conflicts in the state and managing wild elephants," an official said.

He said Rs 1.52 crore was spent in the financial year 2023-24 and 2024-25 on the protection and monitoring of elephants. A provision of Rs 20 crore is made for FY 2025-26 and Rs 25.59 crore for 2026-27.

The aspects of the plan include protection and monitoring, habitat management, and the development of wild elephants in the protected areas and outside.

Control rooms will be set up for monitoring, and various structures will be built to prevent human-wildlife conflicts. Surveillance will be expanded, and efforts will be made to rescue and rehabilitate wild elephants, the official said.

Additionally, villagers, employees of the forest and other departments will be trained to handle the human-elephant conflict in the affected areas.

The plan also involves solar fencing, setting up rapid response teams, and purchasing necessary equipment, including patrolling vehicles and radio collars for monitoring and tracking.

The official added that an elephant-friendly team will also be formed. PTI MAS NSK