MP cabinet clears several policies for MSMEs, startups ahead of GIS-2025

Bhopal, Feb 18 (PTI) Ahead of the Global Investors Summit-2025, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved several new policies aimed at encouraging employment and promoting start-ups as well as investments.

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday approved seven policies, including the new MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) Development Policy, which will create 86 lakh new jobs, an official said.

The cabinet also approved Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy, Electric Vehicles Policy-2025, MP Integrated Township Policy-2025, Civil Aviation Policy and Bio-fuel Policy.

An official release said that the approval was given to implement the 'Integrated Township Policy 2025' to encourage related private investment. This will boost economic activities in the state, create employment opportunities and increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the state.

The cabinet also gave its nod to the new Madhya Pradesh MSME Development Policy-2025 for the promotion of micro, small and medium industries. The MSME Department has been authorised to provide customised packages to mega units of the MSME category classified under the Industry Promotion Policy-2025, it said.

The council of ministers approved the Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy, under which provision has been made for financial and non-financial facilities, assistance and facilitation to startups.

The cabinet cleared the Madhya Pradesh Civil Aviation Policy-2025 to be implemented in coordination with the UDAN scheme of the central government with the objective of developing new air routes in Madhya Pradesh and utilising the full potential of tourism and industrial sectors by connecting the major tourist and religious places of the state with other parts of the country and the world, it said.

It approved the Madhya Pradesh Electric Vehicle Policy-2025 with the objective of making electric vehicles the main mode of transport of the future for the general public.

It gave a go-ahead to the Bio Fuel Scheme-2025 to make the state a leader in biofuel production under the Madhya Pradesh Renewable Energy Policy-2025, an official release said.

The GIS will be held in the state capital on February 24 and 25.