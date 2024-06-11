MP cabinet congratulates Modi for winning third term, CM Yadav for clean sweep in state

Bhopal, June 11 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assuming the top post in the country for the third time in a row.

It also congratulated Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for the ruling BJP's stellar performance in the state in the Lok Sabha elections.

"In this Lok Sabha election, Madhya Pradesh has set a record with the BJP winning all 29 Lok Sabha seats for the first time...the cabinet congratulated chief minister Mohan Yadav for the feat," state Urban Administration and Development Minister and cabinet spokesperson Kailash Vijaywargiya told reporters.

"In the assembly elections, we had won 163 seats, but in the parliamentary elections, the BJP took lead in 260 assembly segments. Average victory (margin) was nearly 3.5 lakh," he said, noting that the party's vote share in the state stood at 61 per cent.

Modi was the first prime minister born after independence to achieve the feat of winning three consecutive terms, the BJP leader noted.

"A person, who was born in an ordinary family, has become PM for a third term. This is a big achievement and therefore we congratulated him also," Vijayvargiya said.

The state cabinet also congratulated the six Madhya Pradesh MPs who were sworn in as Union ministers, and expressed expectation that they will contribute to the state's development.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (MP from Vidisha), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Virendra Kumar (Tikamgarh), Savitri Thakur (Dhar), Durga Das Uikey (Betul) and L Murugan (Rajya Sabha MP) have been inducted into the Union cabinet.

Tamil Nadu-born Murugan was elected to the upper house from Madhya Pradesh. PTI MAS MVG KRK