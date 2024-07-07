MP cabinet expansion on Monday: sources

Bhopal, July 7 (PTI) The expansion of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to take place on Monday morning, according to sources in Raj Bhavan.

Yadav met with Governor Mangubhai Patel at Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening.

Sources confirmed preparations are underway for the cabinet expansion function scheduled to be held at 9 AM.

While the exact number of new ministers to be inducted remains undisclosed, there is speculation that only one new member will take the oath of office.

Sources indicate that a six-time MLA from Vijaypur in Sheopur district, Ramniwas Rawat, who joined the BJP during the Lok Sabha campaign on April 30, is likely to be inducted as a cabinet member.

Although Rawat joined the ruling BJP, he has not yet resigned from the state assembly as a Congress MLA. Since joining the BJP at an election rally, Rawat has hesitated to confirm his switch.

It is anticipated that he may resign as a Congress MLA after taking the oath as a minister, sources in BJP said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who assumed office on December 13 following the assembly elections last year, inducted 28 legislators into the state cabinet on December 25. Among them, 18 took the oath as cabinet ministers, while 10 others were sworn in as ministers of state, including six with independent charge.

The maximum strength of the MP cabinet is 34.