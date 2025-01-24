MP cabinet has decided to close liquor vends in 17 holy towns: Mohan Yadav

Khargone: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said his government has decided to shut down liquor shops in 17 holy towns in the state.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting held during the day in Khargone, he added.

The 17 towns consist of one municipal corporation, six nagar palikas (municipalities), six nagar parishads (urban councils) and six village panchayats.

"In the first step to bring about an end to drinking in the state, liquor vends in 17 holy towns will be shut down. These shops will not be shifted elsewhere. Liquor shops will be completely shut in Ujjain Municipal Corporation limits," the chief minister told reporters.

The areas in which liquor vends will be shut down are part of Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur and Maihar nagar palikas, as well as Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Chitrakoot and Amarkantak nagar parishads, Yadav informed.

The six village panchayats are Salkanpur, Barman Kala, Linga, Kundalpur, Bandakpur and Barmankhurd, the CM added.

The liquor ban in the 5-kilometre periphery of the Narmada river will continue, Yadav said.