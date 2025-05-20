MP cabinet meeting held at Holkars' royal palace in Indore

Indore, May 20 (PTI) In a first, a meeting of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet was on Tuesday held at the Rajbada, a palace built by the erstwhile Holkar rulers of Indore, officials said.

Notably, minister Vijay Shah, facing the heat over remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi, was absent from the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The venue was chosen to mark the conclusion of the 300th birth anniversary year of Ahilyabai Holkar, the renowned 18th century ruler of the Indore state.

Before the meeting started, traditional Malvi turbans were tied around the heads of Chief Minister Yadav and other ministers. A statue of Ahilyabai Holkar was placed near the chief minister's chair, said an official.

The meeting discussed the state's vision document `Developed Madhya Pradesh 2047'.

Earlier, Yadav launched a conservation and restoration work at the Rajbada's Darbar Hall.

A cabinet meeting was held at the Rajbada, built around 200 years ago, for the first time, the official said.

The architectural style of the seven-storey building, made of wood and stone, is a mixture of French, Maratha and Mughal styles.

The 300th birth anniversary year of Ahilyabai started from May 31 last year and was marked by various programmes across the country.