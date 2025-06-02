MP cabinet meeting in Pachmarhi to honour legacy of tribal king Raja Bhabhut Singh

Bhopal, Jun 2 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government will hold its cabinet meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Pachmarhi on Tuesday in memory of Gond king Bhabhut Singh who fought the British, as part of the BJP-led administration’s efforts to honour tribal heroes.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, will be specially dedicated to commemorating the bravery and legacy of Raja Bhabhut Singh, celebrated as a symbol of tribal pride and valour, an official said on Monday.

According to officials, Pachmarhi holds historical significance due to the contributions of the Gond ruler Singh, who utilised the hilly terrain for governance, security, and the protection of cultural heritage.

"The next meeting of the Cabinet will be held in Pachmarhi in the memory of tribal king Bhabhut Singh ji. Pachmarhi is not only known for its natural beauty, but it is also deeply connected with the cultural heritage of our tribal society. The state government is determined to highlight every glorious aspect and take care of the interests of every section of the society," CM Yadav said in a statement.

Known as the only hill station in Madhya Pradesh, Pachmarhi is also revered as the abode of Lord Bholenath.

Dhoopgarh, the highest peak in the Satpura range at an elevation of about 1,350 meters (4,429 feet), is a major attraction.

The stunning sunrise and sunset views from Dhoopgarh captivate tourists and also reflect the strategic importance the region once held under the Gond Empire, particularly in terms of natural conservation, an official said.

From an administrative perspective, hosting the cabinet meeting in Pachmarhi also serves to acknowledge and celebrate the region’s historical, cultural, and ecological heritage.

Officials highlighted that Raja Bhabhut Singh played a pivotal role in uniting the tribal community to defend water, forests, land, and territory from both external invaders and British forces. He actively resisted British rule and extended support to the great freedom fighter Tatya Tope during India’s struggle for independence.

Responding to Tatya Tope’s call, Raja Bhabhut Singh joined the freedom movement, advancing into the picturesque Satpura valleys. It is said that Tatya Tope and his army camped in Pachmarhi for eight days, planning revolutionary actions with Bhabhut Singh in the Narmadanchal region.

As the Jagirdar of Harrakot, Bhabhut Singh held significant influence over the tribal community, inspiring them to participate in the freedom struggle, the official added.

His mastery of the rugged Satpura terrain enabled him to lead effective guerrilla warfare against the British. The British, unfamiliar with the mountain paths, found themselves repeatedly ambushed and frustrated by his sudden attacks.

Historical references suggest that Bhabhut Singh’s military prowess was comparable to that of Shivaji Maharaj.

Like Shivaji Maharaj, he was intimately familiar with every mountain pass and used this knowledge to his advantage during battles, including a significant confrontation in the Denwa Valley, where the British Madras Infantry suffered defeat, the official said.

British historian Eliot noted that the Madras Infantry had to be specially deployed to capture Raja Bhabhut Singh. Despite this, Singh and his forces continued to resist British control through armed struggle until 1860, notably playing a key role in the 1857 revolt. PTI MAS NSK