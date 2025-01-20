MP cabinet meeting to be held in Maheshwar on Jan 24 as tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar

Bhopal, Jan 20 (PTI) The cabinet meeting of the Madhya Pradesh government will be held in Maheshwar in Khargone district on January 24 as a tribute to Lokmata Ahilyabai, the queen of the Holkar dynasty, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

Advertisment

"The life of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar is an inspiration for all of us. She was known for her devotion to duty, piety, good governance and generosity. We are going to hold a cabinet meeting in Maheshwar on January 24 in her 300th birth anniversary year. Important decisions will be taken in this cabinet meeting dedicated to Ahilyabai Holkar," Yadav said.

Maheshwar, located on the banks of Narmada river, is around 290 kilometres from Bhopal and is known for its forts. PTI ADU BNM