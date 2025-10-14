MP cabinet okays Bhavantar price deficit payment scheme for soybean farmers

Bhopal, Oct 14 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a special scheme for soybean producers, which will compensate the deficit between the selling price and Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the Kharif season 2025.

The Bhavantar Yojana allows the government to compensate if farmers receive lower MSP, fixed at Rs 5,238, after selling soybean in the notified markets.

"The government will pay the difference between the selling price and the MSP. The government has fixed the MSP for soybeans under this scheme at Rs 5,238", Urban Administration and Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya told reporters after attending the cabinet meeting.

In another decision, the Mohan Yadav cabinet also approved a proposal to increase the dearness allowance (DA) payable to pensioners in the state and family pensioners by 2 per cent.

According to officials, 4.5 lakh pensioners will benefit from the decision.

"The cabinet has implemented the Government of India's Price Deficit Payment Scheme, which will be called the Bhavantar Yojana in the state, to benefit soybean farmers in the state in the Kharif season 2025," Vijaywargiya added.

Under this scheme, soybeans can be sold in the notified markets from October 24, 2025, to January 15, 2026.

"The model rate for soybeans will be calculated based on the weighted average of 14-day soybean selling prices in the state's markets. The difference in the selling rate/model rate from the minimum support price will be transferred through DBT to the bank accounts of farmers registered on the portal," Vijaywargiya added.

The cabinet has decided to procure Kodo Kutki (two types of nutritious millet grains) for the first time from producers in major Kodo-Kutki districts, which will benefit a greater number of tribal farmers, he said.

Kodo-Kutki will be procured from farmers from Jabalpur, Katni, Mandla, Dindori, Chhindwara, Shahdol, Anuppur, Umaria, Rewa, Sidhi, and Singrauli districts under the Rani Durgavati Shrianna Protsahan Yojana, according to an official release.

The scope of procurement can be expanded to other districts if such a demand is made, it said.

Separately, the government cleared the inclusion of new provisions in the Sardar Patel Coaching Training Scheme 2021 and gave in-principle nod for implementing "Resham Samriddhi Yojana." The cabinet approved a proposal to promote Constable Arun Singh Bhadauria to the rank of Head Constable in the 15th Battalion (Special Security Force) in Indore for saving the life of BJP MLA Madhu Verma through cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) after he suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital in time. PTI MAS NSK