MP cabinet okays scheme to develop buffer areas of tiger reserves

Bhopal, Apr 22 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave an in-principle nod to a scheme for developing buffer areas of tiger reserves in the state.

The "Development of buffer areas of Tiger Reserve" scheme proposes to construct chain link fencing at sensitive spots in the buffer areas for protecting wild animals and ensuring fire safety.

The approval for the scheme, with the outlay of Rs 145 crore for financial years 2025-26 to 2027-28, was given by the council of ministers in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, an official said.

The scheme proposes to develop pastures and water sources for wild animals and ensure their medical treatment and health check-ups.

The official said citizens will be trained for skill upgradation.

Notably, the number of tigers in buffer areas adjoining nine dedicated reserves in Madhya Pradesh has increased from 526 to 785 over the last four years. PTI MAS NSK