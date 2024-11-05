MP cabinet raises quota for women in state govt jobs by 2 per cent to 35 per cent

Bhopal, Nov 5 (PTI) In an important decision, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to increase the reservation for women in state governments services from the current 33 per cent to 35 per cent.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The cabinet has cleared a proposal to raise the women's quota in state government jobs to 35 per cent from 33 per cent now, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla told reporters after the meeting.

Shukla said the decision will be implemented in all recruitments done through the state Public Service Commission and the Employees Selection Board.

According to officials, to increase the quota, the cabinet ratified the chief minister's decision and subsequent notification dated September 13, 2023, under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Special Provisions for Appointment of Women) Rules, 1997.

The deputy chief minister said the cabinet also decided to increase the upper age limit for recruitment of assistant professors in medical colleges from 40 now to 50 years.

It approved several other proposals, including setting up of 254 new fertilizer sales centres in 2024-25 (in kharif and rabi seasons), he said. PTI ADU RSY