MP cabinet to meet at Indore’s historic Rajwada Palace on May 20

Bhopal, May 18 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh cabinet will meet on Tuesday at the historic Rajwada Palace in Indore to mark the conclusion of the 300th birth anniversary celebrations of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Sunday.

The cabinet is expected to make several decisions concerning public welfare, he said.

“Countless salutations at the feet of the revered Devi Ahilyabai. On May 20, to mark the conclusion of the 300th birth anniversary year of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai, our government will convene a cabinet meeting at Rajwada in Indore, where several public-interest decisions will be taken,” he said on X.

Officials said this is the first time the cabinet will meet at the Holkar-era Rajwada after India’s independence. Prior to independence, Yashwantrao Holkar III held meetings with his council of ministers in the Darbar Hall of the palace, they added.

Ahilyabai Holkar, wife of Holkar dynasty ruler Malhar Rao Holkar, governed the Malwa region from 1767 to 1795. She is revered for her administrative skills, philanthropy work, and deep religious devotion.

Constructed nearly 200 years ago, Rajwada is the historic residence of the Holkar rulers. It continues to be a major tourist attraction in MP’s financial capital.

The architecture of the historic palace reflects a blend of French, Maratha, and Mughal styles. Standing prominently in the heart of the city, the seven-storey structure is primarily built of wood and stone.

The year-long celebration of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary commenced on May 31 last year, with numerous events held across the country in her honour.