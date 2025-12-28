MP: Canine roams with newborn child's body in its jaws near crematorium ground in Vidisha; probe on

Vidisha (MP), Dec 28 (PTI) A stray dog was found carrying a newborn child's body in its jaws near Parashari cremation ground in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, leaving locals shocked. People who had reached the cremation ground for the last rites noticed the dog and informed the police.

Ganj Basoda Dehat police station in-charge Manoj Dubey said the newborn appeared to be around four to five months old.

He said there are instances of newborns being buried near the cremation ground, and animals such as badgers sometimes dig up the ground, bringing bodies out.

It is possible that the body surfaced in this manner and was picked up by dogs, he added.

Police buried the newborn's body and are probing the matter, Dubey said.

The incident came as a grim reminder of multiple incidents reported in early to mid-2025, primarily in Mhow and Rewa, involving stray dogs gaining access to hospital premises and moving the bodies of deceased infants. PTI COR LAL NSK