MP: Car crashes into group of pilgrims, two women killed

Rajgarh (MP), Dec 15 (PTI) Two women were killed, and three others were seriously injured after a speeding car hit a group of pilgrims walking to a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Monday, an official said.

The incident occurred on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway near an under-construction flyover close to Khanpura village, around seven km from Biaora town, he added.

The women, all residents of Kherbe village in Chachoda police station area, were walking to the Khatu Shyam temple in Biaora, to offer prayers on the occasion of Ekadashi, when a car coming from the Guna side rammed into them, said Biaora Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Prakash Sharma.

One of the victims, Seema Bai (30), died on the spot, while Chinta Bai (45) succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital in Biaora, he said.

Three other women sustained serious injuries and were referred to Bhopal after primary treatment, Sharma added.

The occupants of the car fled after the incident, police said, adding that the vehicle has been impounded and a case registered, the SDOP added. PTI COR LAL NSK