MP: Car falls into waterfall in Indore, father-daughter saved by fellow picnickers; video goes viral

Indore, Aug 7 (PTI) A man jumped into the plunge pool of a waterfall in Indore in Madhya Pradesh after a car fell into it and managed to save one of the occupants, while the other was saved by those in the vicinity who followed suit.

A video of the incident, which took place in Simrol, some 60 kilometres from Indore city, on Sunday, went viral on social media.

In the video, the red car can be seen coming towards the edge of a rock surface and falling into the plunge pool after flipping over once, during which its front door opened and then shut again.

A man close to the pool can be seen jumping in and swimming towards the car, from which screams of a young girl could be heard. In the video, others can be seen climbing down from the edge of the rock surface and moving towards the car.

"I saw a car falling into the waterfall. A man and his 13-year-old daughter, who were the two occupants of the car, were trying hard to get off even as the vehicle was sliding. However, the car fell while the duo was inside," Sunil Mathew (26), who works in a private firm, told PTI.

"They were drowning. I jumped in and saved the man inside the car. His daughter was saved by those around. I was in shock for sometime looking at the incident but then gathered courage to jump in," he said.

Mathew said he is happy that both father and daughter were saved.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sunil Mehta said the incident took place due to the negligence of the driver.

"The car was negligently parked very close to the pool of the waterfall. We have learnt that the car started rolling after its trunk was closed forcefully and then fell into the pool of the waterfall," the SP said.

The area had a sizable number of picnickers due the monsoon as well as it being a Sunday, eyewitnesses said.