MP: Case registered against BSP MLA for abusing office-bearer of local body

Damoh, Jul 18 (PTI) A case has been registered against a BSP legislator for allegedly threatening an office-bearer of a local body who apparently did not show her respect by getting up from the chair in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, an official said on Tuesday.

The first information report (FIR) against the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA, Rambai Parihar, came on a complaint by Patharia Nagar Parishad president Sundarlal Vishwakarma following a dispute on Monday, he said.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Virendra Bahadur Singh said three corporators have also been named in the case.

In the FIR, Vishwakarma said that the MLA reached his office along with three corporators and abused him for not getting up from his chair to show respect to the elected representative.

The complainant said the MLA threatened him and tore the documents on his table.

On his part, MLA Parihar said that she only questioned the quality of a road which angered Vishwakarma.

She said that an inferior road was constructed due to connivance between Vishwakarma and the contractor. PTI COR ADU NR