MP: Case registered against MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar for 'extortion attempt'

Bhopal, Mar 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar, who heads the Bhartiya Adivasi Party (BAP), faced accusations of attempting to extort Rs one crore from a medical store proprietor, a charge denied by him.

Dodiyar, whose organisation represents tribal political factions in certain areas bordering Rajasthan, had stated in his political affidavit during assembly elections that he was contesting with a mere Rs 10,000.

Facing a possible arrest once police get clearance from the state Assembly Speaker, the 33-year-old legislator, in a defiant video statement, vowed to counter baseless charges, attributing them to a conspiracy by the ruling BJP government.

Dodiyar affirmed his commitment to exposing deceptive medical practitioners, like the one who filed the purportedly false complaint.

Claiming political vendetta, Dodiyar, the sole BAP member in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, criticised the timing of the accusation, insinuating a smear campaign ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BAP, with three MLAs in neighbouring Rajasthan, advocates for a separate state for the Bhil tribe spanning Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Ratlam Superintendent of Police Rahul Lodha said charges including extortion, assault for monetary gain, violence, use of offensive language, criminal threats and common intent under the IPC were filed against Dodiyar on Thursday.

"Investigations are on. After following the legal procedure like informing the MP assembly Speaker, the MLA will be arrested," the official said.

Highlighting Dodiyar's past history, Lodha indicated his prior inclusion in criminal record, emphasising ongoing legal battles including an alleged rape case.

The complaint leading to the recent accusation came from the medical store owner, Tapan Rai, following investigations, he said.

Sailana Sub Divisional Officer of Police Idla Mourya told PTI that according to the complaint, the MLA phoned Rai on February 19, claiming that he was running the shop unlawfully, and asking Rai to meet him.

When Rai visited Dodiyar's residence on the same day, the MLA allegedly asked for Rs 1 crore. Dodiyar also manhandled him, the complaint alleged.

On February 23, the MLA allegedly created a scene outside Rai's shop, accusing him of running it illegally, the official said.

Rai produced a valid license to sell medicines, but the MLA did not pay heed and demanded money again, the complaint alleged.

On Dodiyar's claims about running a campaign against bogus doctors, the police official said no such aspect had come to light so far.

In a viral appeal to tribal communities, Dodiyar urged residents of Ratlam, Jhabua and Alirajpur to rally against the BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, citing continued persecution by the ruling party.

Dodiyar, who contested the elections on a fundraising budget of Rs 2.38 lakh, disclosed assets worth Rs 18 lakh and liabilities of Rs 10 lakh in his election affidavit, with a meager Rs 10,000 in hand at the time, marking him as the financially weakest candidate. PTI LAL MAS SKL KRK