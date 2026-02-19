MP: Case registered against right-wing activists for vandalism at private university

Indore, Feb 19 (PTI) A case has been registered against a group of right-wing activists for alleged rioting, vandalism and assault on the campus of a private university here, police said on Thursday.

No arrest has been made in the case yet, officials said.

The accused forcibly entered NMIMS University on February 12, vandalised the premises and assaulted some people, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrikrishna Lalchandani.

The activists had alleged that an "obscene event" was being organised at the university to celebrate Valentine's Day. The varsity, in a statement, denied the allegation.

Students were selling bakery products at the event, and the object was to develop vocational skills among students, it said.

"Five persons have been named in the First Information Report registered at Gandhi Nagar police station. Other accused are being identified on the basis of video footage," the DCP told reporters. PTI HWP MAS KRK