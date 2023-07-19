MP: Cases registered against eight for sharing ‘pornographic’ content related to kids on internet

Indore, Jul 19 (PTI) The police in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore have registered a case each against eight persons for sharing on the internet “pornographic” content related to children who were victims of sexual exploitation, a police official said.

The eight cases came following a technical inquiry based on details received by the state police through the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aditya Mishra told reporters.

“We have registered cases against eight persons who shared on the internet content related to children who were victims of sexual abuse, in the last two years,” he said.

The eight cases have been registered at different police stations in the city under provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.

Efforts are being made to arrest all the accused in these cases at the earliest, the DCP said. PTI HWP MAS NR