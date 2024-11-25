MP Chandra Shekhar Azad says stopped by police en route to Sambhal; demands impartial probe into violence

Hapur (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Azad alleged on Monday that he was stopped by the police at Chhijarsi toll plaza in Hapur while he was on his way to violence-hit Sambhal.

The MP from Nagina constituency in Uttar Pradesh demanded an impartial investigation into the violence in the district on Sunday.

Additional District Magistrate Sandeep Kumar said Azad was stopped after being briefed on the situation in Sambhal and was asked to return.

Sambhal witnessed clashes on Sunday during protests over a court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid, which led to the deaths of four people and injuries to several, including police personnel.

Azad had said in a social media post that he would visit Sambhal on Monday to meet the victims of violence.

He left for Sambhal early Monday morning. Anticipating his arrival, Hapur police set up a blockade at Chhijarsi toll plaza. As his vehicle attempted to pass through, it was intercepted, and he was asked to turn back.

Speaking to the media, Azad said, "I will not allow the killing of my people. When there is a movement, bullets are continuously fired." He said that "the hooliganism of bullets in Uttar Pradesh will not be tolerated" and reiterated his demand for an impartial investigation into the Sambhal violence.

The Sambhal administration has imposed prohibitory orders and barred the entry of outsiders into the district until November 30. The mosque is located in the Kot Garvi area of Sambhal city.

Opposition parties attacked the ruling BJP at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh over the violence, accusing the state government of orchestrating a "riot" and creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims. PTI COR KIS RT