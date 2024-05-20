MP: Charas worth Rs 3.48 cr seized in Shivpuri, three arrested

Shivpuri (MP), May 20 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for alleged possession of 17.48 kg of charas worth Rs 3.48 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team seized the contraband and arrested the accused, including a woman, in the limits of Kolaras police station, Superintendent of Police (SP) Aman Singh Rathore said.

The accused, Sunil Kumar (25), Avdhesh Das (40) and Babita Devi (45), were residents of Bihar, he said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the official said. PTI COR ADU ARU