MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav pays courtesy call on Rajasthan CM Sharma

Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday paid a courtesy call on his Rajasthan counterpart Bhajanlal Sharma at the chief minister's residence in Civil Lines here.

Sharma welcomed Yadav by presenting him with a bouquet.

Yadav is scheduled to participate in a session at "DigiFest" here later in the day.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Prem Chand Bairwa, ministers Suresh Rawat, Avinash Gehlot and Gautam Dak along with several MLAs were also present on the occasion. PTI SDA SHS SHS