MP chief minister's helicopter lands on newly-constructed road

Indore, Dec 20 (PTI) The helicopter carrying Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav landed on a make-shift helipad on a newly constructed concrete road in Indore city on Friday.

The helicopter landed on a completed stretch of a 9-kilometre-long road being built between Luv-Kush square to the bypass. The chopper later left for Aagar.

The total cost of the 60-meter-wide road, being built by the Indore Development Authority (IDA), is pegged at Rs 185 crore, officials said.

IDA chief executive officer Ramprakash Ahirwar said, "After inspection by the administration and Public Works Department officials, this stretch of the road was found safe for the landing of the CM's helicopter." The road has not been opened to traffic yet, he said.

Barricades were put up on both sides of the road ahead of the landing.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress took potshots at the CM over the novel feat.

"In the state ridden with debt, crime, corruption and commission, new revelations have been made about the roads. I hope your helicopter definitely lands on such roads built through open corruption!" said state Congress president Jitu Patwari on X, tagging the CM. PTI HWP ADU KRK