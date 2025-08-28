MP chief secretary Anurag Jain gets one-year extension

Bhopal, Aug 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, set to retire at the end of August, was on Thursday given a one-year extension.

Making the announcement, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in a post on X, said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to you Anurag Jain, Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Government, on the extension of your tenure by one year. May the development journey of the state continue to set new standards with your long administrative experience, innovations and continuous efforts, my best wishes." Jain, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS), took over as the 35th chief secretary of MP on October 3, 2024 and his tenure was ending in August this year, an official said.

Jain was born on August 11, 1965 in Gwalior. His first posting after becoming an IAS officer was as assistant collector in Sagar in June 1990. He has been collector of Mandla, Mandsaur and Bhopal districts, and has also discharged responsibilities of various state departments as secretary, principal secretary and additional chief secretary. Jain also held important posts on Central deputation.

Jain obtained a B.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur in 1986. PTI MAS BNM