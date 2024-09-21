MP: chlorine gas leakage at factory in Anuppur district; 12 hospitalised

Anuppur (MP), Sep 21 (PTI) Twelve people were admitted to hospital following a chlorine gas leak at a factory of Orient Paper Mill (OPM) in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Saturday, an official said.

The leakage at the factory located at Amlai was noticed around 8 pm, said district collector Harshal Pancholi in a post on X.

The leakage was immediately stopped by the management but about 20 people complained of irritation in the eyes, he said.

A district administration team reached the spot and admitted 12 people to the Shahdol Medical College hospital, the collector added.

The condition of all of them was stable, he said.

The situation was being monitored, the collector added.