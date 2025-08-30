MP: Chouhan cycles for 2 km with youngsters, school students to promote good health

Vidisha, Aug 30 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday cycled for two kilometres with youngsters and schoolchildren in his parliamentary constituency Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh to promote good health.

The former MP chief minister participated in several programmes throughout the day and interacted with the public.

He also attended a sports event, where the participants and audience accorded him a grand welcome.

After addressing the function, Chouhan hopped onto a bicycle and rode it from SIT College to the RTO office, covering about two kilometres, along with youngsters and school students.

During the ride, he conveyed the message, “Man mein rakho ek hi sapna, swasth banana hai Bharat apna (keep only one dream in mind: to make India healthy), officials said. PTI LAL NR