MP: Civic official held for raping 20-year-old student

Indore, Apr 8 (PTI) A civic official has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping a 20-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The 30-year-old accused, a chief municipal officer of a town in Shahdol, was arrested from the district on Sunday, an official from MIG police station said.

The accused official and the victim were acquainted with each other, and she has alleged that he had raped her repeatedly since 2022, he said.

A victim, who is preparing for NEET in Indore, lodged a complaint with the police on March 23, following which a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. PTI HWP ADU ARU