MP clash claims one life, leaves 7 injured; Cong, BJP spar over 'communal' link

Shajapur (MP), Sep 26 (PTI) Police have arrested a man after one person was killed and seven others were injured as two groups clashed over a dispute in Maksi town of Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, officials said on Thursday.

An FIR has been registered against 10 persons in connection with the clash, he added.

The clash took place around 9.30 pm on Wednesday in which stones were hurled and firearms were used by members of the two groups. The violence was a fallout of a confrontation that occurred on Monday between the two groups, the district collector of Shajapur said in a statement.

A case had been registered in connection with the September 23 incident at the Maksi police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A man, identified as Anees Khan, was arrested and sent to jail, while others were absconding, it said.

The two groups again clashed over the issue on Wednesday night near Nagarpati Hanuman temple. They threw stones and used firearms during the clash, it said.

An FIR was registered against 10 persons, including Kalu Patel, Mahendra Patel, Arun Patel, Sumit Patel, Rahul Jain, the police official said.

The case was registered on the complaint of the brother of the deceased Amzad Khan, the official said.

Kalu Patel and Rahul Jain are accused of opening fire at Khan, who succumbed to bullet injuries, the official informed.

During the violence on Wednesday, Amzad Khan along with Iqbal Khan, Arbaz, Junaid Khan, Arzan Khan, Rihan Khan were injured and were admitted to a hospital. Amzad Khan succumbed to injuries later, he said.

Shajapur collector Riju Bafna and Superintendent of Police (SP) Yashpal Singh Rajput are currently camping in Maksi to monitor the situation. A large number of police personnel are deployed there to maintain law and order in the town, as per the statement from the collector.

The situation is peaceful at present, it said.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday night sought information about the situation from divisional commissioner and inspector general of Ujjain range.

The CM also directed the administration to ensure the injured persons receive proper medical attention.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in Maksi town under BNS section 163 in order to maintain peace in the town, officials said.

Condemning the incident, MP Congress media department chairperson Mukesh Nayak told reporters the incident was a fallout of a dispute that took place during the BJP's ongoing membership drive when one Sameer Mev was beaten by few youths after an argument.

However, refuting the allegation, MP BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi claimed the dispute started between two persons, adding the Congress was unnecessarily giving it a communal angle because of its appeasement policy.

"The Congress will never get any success in their designs as the government deals with such matters in a very stern manner," Chaturvedi added. PTI COR MAS NP BNM