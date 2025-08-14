MP: Class 11 student ends life at govt residential school in Tikamgarh

Tikamgarh, Aug 14 (PTI) A Class 11 student of the central government-run Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the school hostel on Thursday evening, police said.

Kotwali police station in-charge Upendra Chhari told PTI-Bhasha that the body of the 17-year-old girl was found hanging from the staircase railing of the hostel.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Investigation was on, the official said. PTI COR LAL KRK