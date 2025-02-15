Class 12 students suspended at Sainik School Rewa over damage to teacher's vehicle

Rewa: Students of Class 12 at the Sainik School in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district have been suspended over the damage to a teacher's vehicle, an official from the administration said on Saturday.

Rewa's additional collector, Sapna Tripathi, told reporters that five students of Class 12 came to her on Friday to register a complaint.

She said students complained that their entire class had been suspended over an issue of damage to a teacher's vehicle.

Tripathi said she would talk to the administrative officer and principal of the school to sort out the issue, as the students have to appear for examinations.

According to sources, the teacher's vehicle was damaged when some students were playing cricket.

When contacted, Sainik School principal Avinash Rawal refused to comment.