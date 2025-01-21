MP: Clerk thrashes woman at revenue dept's office, gets suspended after video goes viral

Bhind (MP), Jan 21 (PTI) An employee of the revenue department was suspended after a video of him thrashing a woman at the tehsildar's office in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district surfaced on social media.

The incident occurred at the office of tehsildar in Gohad on Monday, and the video went viral on social media soon after.

Gohad's sub-divisional officer (SDM) Parag Jain said he suspended Naval Kishore Gaud, a clerk (assistant grade 3), with immediate effect as he appeared to be involved in indecency and assault on a woman.

Following a complaint by the victim, a case has been registered against Gaud, and further investigation is underway, Gohad police station in-charge Manish Dhakad said.

The first information reports stated that the 52-year-old woman and her husband had gone to the tehsildar's office on Monday to register her land online.

The complainant has alleged that she had been visiting the office to get the procedure done for the last six months.

The accused official allegedly refused to do the work and argued with the woman. He allegedly thrashed her with shoes and kicked her, the FIR stated. PTI COR ADU ARU