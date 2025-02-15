MP: Close shave for Dutch couple heading to Bandhavgarh after SUV catches fire

Umaria (MP), Feb 15 (PTI) A couple from the Netherlands heading to the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve had a narrow escape on Saturday evening after their vehicle caught fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district, police said.

The two tourists were travelling in a sports utility vehicle for a night safari when the accident occurred around 7.30 pm, said Tala police outpost in-charge Virendra Yadav.

Flames erupted from beneath the SUV’s bonnet just 10 metres ahead of Tala turn, about 37 km from the district headquarters, he said.

The couple and their driver jumped off the SUV, he said, adding that the tourists hopped onto another vehicle and went ahead for the night safari.

After being alerted, the authorities and fire tenders reached the spot and tried to put out the fire. However, the vehicle was gutted in the fire, which appeared to have been triggered by a short circuit, Yadav added.