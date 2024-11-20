MP CM and ministers watch 'The Sabarmati Report' screening; cast felicitated

Bhopal, Nov 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his cabinet colleagues watched ‘The Sabarmati Report’ in Bhopal on Wednesday.

The chief minister felicitated the film’s cast at his residence.

A day before, the state government decided to make the film tax-free.

"The Sabarmati Report" is based on the Godhra train burning incident of February 27, 2002, involving the Sabarmati Express train. The film was released theatrically on November 15.

"This film has revealed the truth behind the Godhra incident of 2002, which was wrongly projected in the country,” Yadav said earlier in the day while attending the cabinet meeting. PTI MAS NSK