MP CM announces fellowship for women journalists, guaranteed advt for small newspapers

Bhopal, Oct 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced several welfare measures for journalists including a fellowship for women scribes and guaranteed advertisements for small newspapers.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of the state media center here, to be constructed in two years at a cost of Rs 28 crore.

“Five women journalists will get a fellowship every year to study developmental works through the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication and the (government's) public relations department,” Chouhan said.

Small newspapers will get at least one government advertisement every alternate month, and the journalists above 70 years of age will get permanent accreditation cards, he said.

The state, notably, is going to polls by the year-end.

Chouhan also announced sops for officers of the public relations department including senior posts to eligible officials and due salary raises for assistant directors.

He also recalled the contribution of noted journalists like the late Pandit Makhanlal Chaturvedi, Harishankar Parsai, Ved Pratap Vaidik and Prabhash Joshi in enriching Hindi journalism.

He also spoke about journalists' contribution during the freedom struggle, Emergency, periods of war and COVID-19 pandemic.

The state media center will have several facilities including a press conference hall, mini auditorium, art gallery, library, outdoor and indoor games facility, work stations, space for media offices and restaurants. PTI MAS KRK