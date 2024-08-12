MP CM announces hike in honorarium of elected representatives of civic bodies

Bhopal, Aug 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced increase in the honorarium of elected representatives of civic bodies in the state.

While addressing a women's convention at his official residence, Yadav said the enhanced amount will be received by mayors, chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and councillors from next month.

"The honorarium of mayors of municipal corporations will increase from Rs 22,000 to Rs 26,400, while that of vice-chairperson will go up from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,600. Councillors will get Rs 14,000 per month from the current Rs 12,000. The honorarium of municipal council chairpersons will go up from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,200 per month, that of vice chairpersons from Rs 4,800 to Rs 5,760 per month and of councillors from Rs 3,600 to Rs 4,320 per month," he said.

The nagar parishad chairpersons will get Rs 5,760 in place of Rs 4,800 per month, vice chairpersons will get Rs 5,400 instead of Rs 4,200 and councillors will receive Rs 3,360 instead of Rs 2,800 per month, Yadav added.

Yadav also inaugurated the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) web application and started the certificate generation process.

Special provisions are being made in the supplementary budget for the safety and convenience of women, he said.

Under this initiative, CCTV projects, special provisions in city buses for women and special 'pink' toilets etc will be arranged, the CM said.