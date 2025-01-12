MP CM announces name change for 11 villages in Shajapur district

Bhopal, Jan 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced that names of 11 villages in Shajapur district will be changed.

He made the announcement while addressing a programme in Kalapipal tehsil there.

"Nipaniya Hissamuddin will be called Nipaniya Dev, Dhabla Hussainpur as Dhabla Ram, Mohammadpur Pawadia as Rampur Pawadia, Khajuri Allahadad as Khajuri Ram, Hajipur as Hirapur, Mohammadpur Machhnai as Mohanpur, Richhri Moradabad as Richhri, Khalilpur (Gram Panchayat Silonda) as Rampur, Unchod as Unchavad, Ghatti Mukhtiarpur as Ghatti and Sheikhpur Bongi as Avadhpuri," Yadav said.

During the programme, Yadav transferred Rs 1553 crore into the accounts of 1.27 crore women beneficiaries of the state government's Ladli Behna Yojana.

He also transferred Rs 335 crore into the accounts of 55 lakh beneficiaries of a social security pension scheme.

In addition, money was transferred to 26 lakh women beneficiaries of an LPG cylinder refill scheme.

The CM inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development works costing Rs 10.11 crore. PTI ADU BNM