MP CM announces Rs 4 lakh aid for kin of woman who died saving children from bee attack

Indore, Feb 5 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the family of a 45-year-old woman who died in a bee attack in Neemuch district while saving 20 children.

Kanchan Bai was the president of a self-help group that provided meals to children of an anganwadi and primary school, located in the same building in Ranpur village, some 30 kilometres from the district headquarters, her son Ravi Meghwal told PTI over phone.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "The untimely death of anganwadi worker Kanchan Bai Meghwal due to bee stings in Ranpur village of Neemuch district is extremely sad and heartbreaking. The state government stands with her family in this hour of grief. On humanitarian grounds, I have directed that Rs 4 lakh financial assistance be provided to her family. The state government will also bear the cost of education of her children." Providing details of the incident, Meghwal said, "On February 2, a swarm of bees attacked some children while they were drinking water at a hand pump outside the building. The children ran inside the building but the bee attack continued. My mother rushed inside and rescued the children with help from a teacher." There were around 20 children inside the building at the time of the attack, Meghwal added.

"While saving them, my mother was stung by several bees following which she lost consciousness and began foaming at the mouth. She was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead," he said.

Speaking about the CM's announcement of Rs 4 lakh compensation, Meghwal said he also wanted his mother to receive full credit and honour for her bravery.

An official said the circumstances linked to the bee attack are being probed and appropriate steps will be taken after the inquiry.