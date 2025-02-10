MP CM announces steps to encourage body, organ donations; institute to be set up

Bhopal, Feb 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said families of those who donate their bodies and organs will be honoured by his government on national festivals like Independence Day and Republic Day.

It is necessary to encourage activities like organ transplantation, organ donation and body donation, Yadav told reporters.

A state level institute will be set up for organ transplantation, the CM informed.

"One donated body helps about nine doctors in medical education. Therefore, bodies are required in medical colleges. Important decisions are being taken by the state government with the aim of creating awareness among families for the noble work of body donation," he said.

"Persons (families) who give prior information about body donation will be honoured by the state government on August 15 and January 26 and Ayushman cards will be issued to them. Appropriate arrangements will be made for the last rites in coordination with the Home Department," he said.

Necessary efforts will be made to create conditions for organ donation and organ transplant in all the medical colleges in MP, Yadav added.

Earlier, Yadav met Dinesh Malviya, the first patient of heart transplant in Central India, at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal.

Malviya, a resident of Narmadapuram, was admitted to AIIMS Bhopal on January 22 and his heart transplant was done the next day.

Yadav hailed AIIMS Bhopal for the excellent work and said the service to humanity of its doctors had made the state proud.

This transplant clearly shows how organ donation becomes a medium to give life to people, the CM said.

Doctors said Malviya is fine and is likely to be discharged on Tuesday. PTI ADU BNM