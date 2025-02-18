MP CM asks devotees heading for Kumbh to keep an eye on traffic situation

Bhopal, Feb 18 (PTI) With the roads leading to Prayagraj full of vehicles headed for the Maha Kumbh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday urged devotees to get an update about traffic and crowds before leaving home.

His government has been making all necessary arrangements, but devotees should also remain informed about the traffic situation, he said in a statement.

The journey should be postponed by a few days if the roads are not clear, the chief minister advised.

Devotees should also carry essential items with them though the government was providing necessary facilities on the way, Yadav said.

His government was committed to provide all necessary facilities to Kumbh pilgrims in the districts bordering Uttar Pradesh, especially in Rewanchal, the CM said.

Prayagraj is 45 km from the MP border. Devotees from Maharashtra and the southern states travelling to the Kumbh in private vehicles pass through MP.

Rush of devotees is being seen at railway stations too over the past one week.

Rewa range in-charge Inspector General Saket Prakash Pandey said traffic had thinned as of Tuesday.

"There is no traffic jam as of now. But Satna railway station is crowded and additional force has been deployed there," he said. PTI ADU KRK