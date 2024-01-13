MP CM asks opposition leaders to rethink decision to stay away from Ram temple function

Shahdol (MP): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the opposition leaders were making a mistake by turning down the invite to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya and should reconsider their decision.

Yadav was speaking after inaugurating a sports complex at a college here.

"They are turning down the Lord Ram temple (inauguration) invite. Which times do these people live in and what do they think? They had said the wrong things earlier. They are again committing a mistake by declining the invite. I, from this stage, request that there is still time to January 22 (so they can have a rethink)," he added.

The people and the present generation will certainly take note of the fact that these leaders refused to attend the Ram temple function, Yadav further said.

"Politics will go on, there will be differences, but it is unfortunate that culture is being rejected," the chief minister said.

Reaching out to the tribal communities at another function, Yadav recalled the Gond queen Rani Durgavati who fought against the Mughals and said the tribal women have protected the country with their valour.

He transferred Rs 29.11 crore, an allowance for nutritious food, in the bank accounts of 1.94 lakh tribal women with the click of a mouse at the function.

Coaching classes for competitive examinations will be run in 89 tribal development blocks in the state, and a bonus of Rs 1,000 will be paid to tribal farmers on procurement of a quintal of millets, the chief minister announced.